9 UAVs shot down, 2 of which – in the territory of the Republic of Armenia

Military operations continue on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a press conference.

“Once again, Azerbaijan did not keep the call and the condition of the truce. From early morning, the fighting continued in the same directions.

Another attempt of assault was carried out in the north. The Azerbaijani armed forces were pushed back without any significant success.

At the same time, in the southern direction, in general, the main direction of the military operations, the adversary attacked in two separate sections. In one direction, directly falling under the heavy artillery fire of the Armenian armed forces, they fled and were thrown back, losing a considerable amount of equipment, including a large amount of weapons”, Hovhannisyan said.

As of 8:30 pm, 9 AUV-s were shot down, 2 of which – in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, Hovhannisyan added.