Two Azerbaijani UAVs shot down in Armenia’s airspace

Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia shot down two enemy UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Azerbaijan UAVs were spotted in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia shortly after midnight.

Air-raid sirens were briefly activated in Armenia’s Kapan late on Friday.

The sirens went on at 22։35. The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the end of the air alarm at 23:25.