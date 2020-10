Azerbaijani forces used cluster bombs as they shelled Stepanakert overnight

Stepanakert was once again targeted by the Azerbaijani armed forces last night, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reports.

The enemy shelled several central and suburban streets with various weapons and cluster bombs, causing significant damage to people’s property and destroying apartments.

#Azerbaijan’s signature:

Overnight violating the humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijan struck with missiles at the civilian settlement of #Artsakh, including the capital #Stepanakert

Ночью вооруженные силы Азербайджана, обстреляли ракетами мирные населенные пункты Арцаха pic.twitter.com/E7XQD6oTYY — Armenian Unified Infocenter (@ArmenianUnified) October 17, 2020

An object of economic significance was also hit. The extent of the total damage is being determined.

Three civilians were injured in the night shelling and were taken to hospital.