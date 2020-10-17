Any encroachment on territorial integrity of Armenia will receive an adequate response – MFA

In the evening of October 16, Azerbaijan once again started shelling the civilian settlements of Artsakh, including the capital of the Republic, Stepanakert. As a result three civilians of Shosh community were wounded, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

At the same time, the air defense system of the Republic of Armenia detected flights of Azerbaijani UAVs in the direction of Khatsakh, Artsvanik, Davit Bek settlements in Syunik province, followed by an attack on military installations of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia, damaging also the civilian infrastructure. Fortunately no casualties were reported.

“It is noteworthy that hours earlier the Azerbaijani side had disseminated a provocative and absolutely false allegation on the shelling of Ordubad settlement in the Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia. True to their traditional behavior, the wave of such disinformation was followed by real aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Consistent attempts of Azerbaijan to extend the geography of the conflict, thus irreversibly undermining the regional security should be condemned in the strongest terms. Any encroachment against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia will receive an adequate response,” the Ministry stated.