Senators urge Library of Congress to properly catalogue Armenian Genocide books

Democratic Senators are challenging the refusal of the Library of Congress to properly catalogue Armenian Genocide books.

Senate Democrats wrote a letter to the Library of Congress on Wednesday demanding the national institution refer to the 20th century killings of Armenians in Turkey as a “genocide.”

Robert Menendez of New Jersey signed the letter along with fellow Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The Library of Congress currently refers to the period of Armenian Genocide as the “Armenian massacre” in its database.

“There is no statutory or constitutional basis for the Library of Congress to choose the State Department as the U.S. foreign policy authority on this topic over the U.S. Congress,” wrote the senators.

“The scholarly consensus is clear that ‘Armenian Genocide,’ not ‘Armenian massacres,’ is the most accurate description of this tragedy,” they added.

“Given that the role of the Library of Congress is to inform Congress and the public, we would submit that the Library has an obligation to describe historical events like the Armenian Genocide in the most historically accurate manner. We therefore urge you to follow the scholarly consensus, rather than wrongly deferring to the executive branch, and accept the proposals submitted by UCLA and ANCA to designate “Armenian Genocide, 1915-1923” as a Subject Heading and make “Armenian massacres, 1915-

1923” a see reference,” the Senators said.