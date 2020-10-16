Pashinyan, Trudeau discuss ongoing hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh

Today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

PM Pashinyan provided details on the ongoing hostilities in Artsakh and the general situation in the region. The interlocutor drew attention to Turkey’s destructive involvement in hostilities and its unacceptable aspirations to establish itself in the South Caucasus.

The Prime Minister thanked for suspending the export of military goods to Turkey. The fundamental importance of the uninterrupted exercise of the right of nations to self-determination in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was stressed.

The Prime Minister of Canada expressed deep concern over the current situation and stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.