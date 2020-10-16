Not stopping Turkey in this conflict, you will get another Syria, Armenian President says

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia calls Turkey’s Recep Erdogan a regional bully

Speaking to CBN News, President Sarkissian confirmed that Turkey is recruiting Syrian mercenaries to join Azerbaijan’s army in the fight against Armenia.

“I can confirm this, and it’s not only confirmation from my side. International organizations and even intelligence departments of different states have confirmed that,” the President said.

President Sarkissian accuses Turkey, and its leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of being a bully and making the crisis worse.

Turkey has deployed drones and reportedly sold more than $123 million worth of military hardware to support Azerbaijan.

When asked about the consequences of not stopping Turkey’s involvement in this conflict, Mr. Sarkissian told CBN News:

“Well, not stopping Turkey in this conflict, you will get another Syria, but ten times bigger.”