Luxembourg Parliament adopts motion condemning Azerbaijani aggression

The Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies unanimously adopted a motion condemning the Azerbaijani aggression:
The Chamber of Deputies
- Considering that the deadly struggle between Armenian and Azerbaijan over the sovereignty of Armenian-populated Nagorno Karabakh continues
- Noting that Azerbaijan launched an attack on September 27, 2020 with the aim of taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh,
- Realizing that the ongoing battles are the most brutal after the 1994 ceasefire,
- noting the growing difficulties with the involvement of third countries, particularly Turkey,
- Recognizing that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is providing political and military assistance to Azerbaijan by supplying Syrian mercenaries and military equipment,
- Noting that Turkey has issued an ultimatum, insisting that the ceasefire will be established only when, with the support of Yerevan (Armenia), the forces leave the disputed territory,
- Realizing that this military and political conflict, involving third parties, could lead to a larger conflict
Calls on the Government to:
- clearly condemn all military actions that contradict the provisions of the 1994 ceasefire
- condemn any external interference with one of the parties to the conflict, in particular Turkish military assistance to Azerbaijan;
- support ceasefire initiatives in Nagorno-Karabakh; call for respect for the principles of the May 1994 ceasefire.