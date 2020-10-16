PoliticsTop

Luxembourg Parliament adopts motion condemning Azerbaijani aggression

The Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies unanimously adopted a motion condemning the Azerbaijani aggression:

The Chamber of Deputies

  • Considering that the deadly struggle between Armenian and Azerbaijan over the sovereignty of Armenian-populated Nagorno Karabakh continues
  • Noting that Azerbaijan launched an attack on September 27, 2020 with the aim of taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh,
  • Realizing that the ongoing battles are the most brutal after the 1994 ceasefire,
  • noting the growing difficulties with the involvement of third countries, particularly Turkey,
  • Recognizing that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is providing political and military assistance to Azerbaijan by supplying Syrian mercenaries and military equipment,
  • Noting that Turkey has issued an ultimatum, insisting that the ceasefire will be established only when, with the support of Yerevan (Armenia), the forces leave the disputed territory,
  • Realizing that this military and political conflict, involving third parties, could lead to a larger conflict

    Calls on the Government to:
  • clearly condemn all military actions that contradict the provisions of the 1994 ceasefire
  • condemn any external interference with one of the parties to the conflict, in particular Turkish military assistance to Azerbaijan;
  • support ceasefire initiatives in Nagorno-Karabakh; call for respect for the principles of the May 1994 ceasefire.
