Civilian killed as Azerbaijan resumes shelling of Artsakh settlements

Stepanakert and other communities in Artsakh are being shelled again, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reports.

A peaceful resident has died in the village of Shosh.

According to Artsakh’s Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan, Azerbaijan struck capital Stepanakert with heavy missiles.

“They continue targeting civilian objects, while international community continues the empty calls and statements,” Beglaryan said on Twitter.