Azerbaijan resumes rocket and artillery strikes in different directions

The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone remained relatively stable but tense, the Defense Army reports.

In breach of the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire, the enemy forces resumed the rocket and artillery strikes in different directions, at the same time attempting to attack in the northern part.

Divisions of the Defense Army undertook relevant measures to prevent the attack and reinforce the stability in the defense line.

At present, the operative-tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army units.