Azerbaijan keeps firing on peaceful settlements of Artsakh

Azerbaijan continues to fire on the peaceful settlements of Artsakh in violation of all the provisions of international conventions, State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

During the night, especially at dawn, the enemy opened intense artillery fire in the direction of Karmir Shuka settlement of Martuni city, and in the direction of Berdashen community.

The settlements of Togh in Hadrut region, Tigranavan, Aygehovit and Aghavno settlements of Kashatagh region were also shelled.

Information about casualties and damage is being clarified.

