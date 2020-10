Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh face an existential threat, says Armenia’s PM Pashinyan

Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh are facing an existential threat, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24.

He urged the international community to recognize the region’s right to independence.

Pashinyan accused Turkey of inciting the military campaign, and denounced an “ethnic cleansing” against the people in the region.”