Armenian side committed to observing the humanitarian ceasefire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reconfirms that the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Artsakh Defense Army are ready to observe the conditions outlined for the humanitarian ceasefire agreement signed in Moscow on October 10 and to implement the agreed measures for the monitoring of that ceasefire.

“In this regard, we urge the international community, particularly the co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, to use their statements and appeals to directly address the party to this conflict which is trying to avoid the ceasefire and the establishment of its verification measures,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said.