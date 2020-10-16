Armenian PM proposes “secession for salvation” formula for Karabakh settlement

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposes the “secession for salvation” formula for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“The principle of “secession for salvation,” which is the modern manifestation of the principle of self-determination of peoples, entitles certain groups, peoples, to secede from any state when there is a risk of discrimination, widespread human rights violations or genocide, and excludes joining a state if the unification can lead to the same consequences as above,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“In particular, this should be the basis of our concept for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, and the involvement of mercenary terrorists in the current war, the terrorist practices of Turkey and Azerbaijan, provide a real opportunity to achieve such an international understanding,” he said.

“We must focus the potential of all Armenians on the solution of this problem,” PM Pashinyan stated.