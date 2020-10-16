Armenian FM talks to CSTO Secretary General

On October 15, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The main topic of conversation was the situation created by the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the ceasefire, the implementation of the joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on October 10 to strengthen the regime, while expressing deep concern over the Azerbaijani side’s failure to fulfill its obligations and targeting peaceful settlements throughout Artsakh.

These aggressive actions of Azerbaijan are accompanied by numerous violations of international humanitarian and customary law, once again emphasizing the priority of ensuring the existential security of the people of Artsakh through the full realization and recognition of the right to live freely and safely in its historical homeland.

The Minister emphasized the inadmissibility of provocative encroachments of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed deep concern over Turkey’s expansionist policy of unconditionally supporting Azerbaijan by deploying international armed terrorists in the conflict zone, emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s irreversible tendency to become a center of international terrorism is a threat to the CSTO region of responsibility.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that the Armenian political leadership always assesses the military situation, the steps arising from it, taking into account the possibility of initiating CSTO regulatory processes.

The Minister said Armenia will continue to constantly inform the Collective Security Treaty Organization and its member states about the current situation and the consequences of Azerbaijan’s aggression.