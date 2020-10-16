Armenian Ambassador welcomes Secretary Pompeo’s acknowledgement of Azerbaijani aggression

We welcome Secretary Pompeo’s comments highlighting the challenges presented by Turkey’s support of Azerbaijan in its war against Nagorno-Karabakh and acknowledging Armenians are the ones defending themselves against Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nerisyan has said.

“Indeed, it is necessary to set the record straight, and equally necessary to continue pushing for the immediate cessation of hostilities and establishment of safe and secure environment conducive for the efforts the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs,” the Ambassador said in a Facebook post.

In remarks on Wednesday and Thursday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan and voiced hope that Armenians would be able to defend themselves against what Azerbaijanis are doing.

See also: