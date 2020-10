29 more Armenian servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression.

Vardanyan Hovik Armen, born in 1996

Grigoryan Hakob Albert, born in 2000

Stephanyan Mher Telik, born in 1969

Hayrapetyan Vardan Khachik, born in 1987

Martirosyan Karen Dzonik, born in 1997

Karapetyan Gor Haykaz, born in 1994

Galstyan Arman Armen, born in 2000

Zakaryan Tigran Vahan, born in 1988

Afrikyan Vahagn Vanik, born in 1984

Balbabyan Sergey Pavel, born in 1982

Isakhanyan Gor Artush, born in 1985

Ohanyan Sasun Seryozha, born in 1974

Kirakosyan Ruben Rafael, born in 1982

Petrosyan Gevorg Ashik, born in 1992

Yeranosyan Karen Jonik, born in 1991

Igityan Hovhannes Varazdat, born in 1987

Mkrtchyan Ara Makar, born in 1992

Khechoyan David Edik, born in 1993

Arzumanyan Aren Hovik, born in 2000

Reservist Harutyunyan Gnel Rubik, born in 1977

Reservist Babakhanyan Mikael Kamo, born in 1997

Abrahamyan Aram Hrachya, born in 1981

Saghumyan Varuzhan Arman, born in 2002

Iskandaryan Sergey Vardan, born in 2001

Baghdasaryan Edgar Shahen, born in 2001

Gabrielyan Gnel Karapet, born in 2001

Sardaryan Hovik Hrayr, born in 2001

Harutyunyan Tigran Norayr, born in 2000

Otaryan Gevorg Vardan, born in 1999