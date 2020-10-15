SocietyTop

Yazidis of Armenia stand firm on the border to protect the common homeland

Yazidis stand firmly on the border and protect our common homeland, Member of Parliament from the ruling My Step faction Rustam Bakoyan captioned a photo shared on social media.

Bakoyan represents the Yazidi community of Armenia.

