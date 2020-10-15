Home | All news | Society | Yazidis of Armenia stand firm on the border to protect the common homeland SocietyTop Yazidis of Armenia stand firm on the border to protect the common homeland Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 15, 2020, 18:36 Less than a minute Yazidis stand firmly on the border and protect our common homeland, Member of Parliament from the ruling My Step faction Rustam Bakoyan captioned a photo shared on social media. Bakoyan represents the Yazidi community of Armenia. #Yazidis stand firmly on the border and protect our common homeland✊✊#WeWillWin #ՀԱՂԹԵԼՈՒԵՆՔ pic.twitter.com/EornZKiRXY— Rustam Bakoyan (@BakoyanRustam) October 15, 2020 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 15, 2020, 18:36 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print