We have seen this in movies: Syrian fighters terrified by Armenian snipers

The snipers are like we see in movies, A Srian fighter has said about Armenian snipers.

American video journalist Lindsey Snell has interviewed a Syrian National Army fighter, who recently returned from Azerbaijan.

“My cousins and I have fought in Syria this whole war, and we’ve never seen anything like this,” she quoted the Syrian as saying.

“In one battle, 45 of us were on a small hill. One sniper killed 8 Sultan Murad and 2 Hamza. The snipers are like we see in movies,” he added.