Five servicemen not engaged in military actions killed in Armenia as a result of Azerbaijani aggression

Two servicemen were killed, 10 were wounded as Azerbaijani forces targeted military equipment on duty near Shatvan community of Vardenis region in Armenia on October 14, Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office informs.

The Azerbaijani UAVs also targeted civilians engaged in agricultural work in the nearby valley. A teenager was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to hospital.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a total of 5 servicemen not involved in military actions have been killed, 11 have been wounded as a result of Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Armenia since September 27.

Furthermore, one civilian has been killed, three others (including one minor) have been injured.