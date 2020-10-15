Criminal actions of Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem deserve the strictest condemnation -Artsakh MFA

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the deliberate shelling by the Azerbaijani side of a hospital located in the north-eastern part of the Republic of Artsakh, where civilians were also treated.

“Such a serious violation of the laws and customs of war once again indicates that the triple alliance of Azerbaijan, Turkey and international terrorists will not stop at any crimes in order to achieve their geopolitical goals,” the Ministry said.

“Azerbaijan, whose actions are supported and controlled by Turkey, not only refuses to observe the humanitarian truce, but also purposefully expands the scale and geography of the aggression. In particular, on October 14, Azerbaijani-Turkish armed forces attacked the territory of the Republic of Armenia, bringing threats to regional peace and security to a new level,” it added.

“The criminal actions of the Azerbaijani-Turkish side deserve the strictest condemnation and resolute measures to prevent their repetition in the future. Further ignorance by the international community of the danger posed by the triple alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan and international terrorists may have irreparable consequences not only for the South Caucasus, but also beyond its borders,” the Ministry stated.

It emphasized once again that at a time when the Azerbaijani authorities, supported by Turkey and international terrorists and remaining unpunished, have lost their sense of reality and deliberately torpedo the peace initiatives of the Russian Federation and the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs, the only effective way to stop the escalation of violence, save numerous human lives and ensure long-term and lasting peace in the region is the international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.