The Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian settlements of Artsakh today, which is a war crime, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan says.

“In addition to destructions in number of settlements, we also got information that as a result of bombardment of the Knaravan village of Shahumyan (Karvachar) region, Marina Tevosyan, born in 1961, has been injured,” Beglaryan said.