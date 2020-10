One civilian was killed as Azerbaijan fired “Smerch” cluster bombs at Karmir Shuka (Red Market) community of Martuni region, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

Azerbaijani keeps shelling the civilian settlements in Artsakh despite the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire reached on October 10.

Earlier today a woman was injured as a result of shelling of Knaravan village in Shahumyan (Karvachar) region.