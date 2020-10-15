Artsakh forces destroy enemy personnel by high-precision artillery fire (video)

The Artsakh Defense Army has released footage showing the destruction of enemy personnel by high-precision artillery fire.
Related Articles
Azerbaijan targets civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert
October 15, 2020, 17:22
Absence of possibility to exchange the bodies and prisoners inhumane – Armenia’s Ombudsman
October 15, 2020, 17:05
Azerbaijan and Turkey must be held responsible for bringing paid killers and fanatic jihadists to our region – Armenian President
October 15, 2020, 16:50
Flemish Parliament adopts resolution emphasizing violations of International Humanitarian Law by Azerbaijan
October 15, 2020, 16:40
France and Germany tell Turkey to stop provocations, criticize its role in Karabakh conflict
October 15, 2020, 16:25