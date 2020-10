Artsakh confirms 49 more servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression

Dadoyan Albert Hovhannes, born in 2000

Ghazaryan Harutyun Artashes, born in 2002

Civilian Grigoryan Eduard Alik, born in 1996

Nalbandyan Armen Mkhitar, born in 1990

Khachatryan Eric Arthur, born in 2002

Hakobyan David Samvel, born in 2001

Avagimyan Arshak Vazgen, born in 1990

Sargsyan Levon Garegin, born in 1986

Rustamyan Sashik Armen, born in 1994

Grigoryan Kamo Sanasar, born in 2000

Veranyan Volodya Vardan, born in 2001

Vardanyan Vahe Edik, born in 2000

Shamyan Gevorg Hayk, born in 2000

Baghdasaryan David Karen, born in 2001

Sahakyan Samvel Suren, born in 1986

Karapetyan Manvel Artsrun, born in 1988

Grigoryan Hovhannes Hamlet, born in 1991

Minasyan Vardges Vahagn, born in 1994

Aghababyan Hayk Rafael, born in 1985

Asaturyan Andranik Alexander, born in 1988

Gevorgyan Ashot Garnik, born in 1996

Mamikonyan Melik Aramayis, born in 1997

Poghosyan Alex Vardan, born in 2001

Lalayan Hayk Gagik, born in 2001

Margaryan Davit Mher, born in 2002

Simonyan Artsrun Jirayr, born in 1994

Sevoyan Levon Mekhak, born in 1994

Avetisyan Avetis Khachik, born in 1997

Soghomonyan Henrik Rafik, born in 2001

Botsinyan Gor Serzhik, born im 1991

Barkhudaryan John Hrachik, born in 1985

Karakhanyan Karapet Alexander, born in 1989

Davtyan Yenok Alexander, born in 1988

Lazaryan Ghevond Sosik, born in 1972

Antonyan Anton Bagrat, born in 1984

Botsinyan Khachik Paruyr, born in 1989

Mkrtumyan Babken Ararat, born in 1990

Janibekyan Artashes Koryun, born in 1985

Poghosyan Vardan Derenik, born in 1987

Torosyan Aramo Karen, born in 1999

Poghosyan Khachik Martiros, born in 2000

Simonyan Karen Ashot, born in 1985

Khachaturyan Khachatur Hovhannes, born in 1990

Drmeyan Arman Edward, born in 1980

Grigoryan Andranik Karen, born in 1993

Reservist Karapetyan Edik Armen, born in 1964

Reservist Misakyan Arthur Torgom, born in 1973

Galstyan Edgar Arthur, born in 1999

Myasnikyan Myasnik Pargev, born in 1990