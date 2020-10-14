We have watched Turkey reinforce Azerbaijan – Pompeo

The US has asked every international player to stay out of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a briefing today.

“I spoke to President Trump about it this morning briefly. We are watching what’s taking place there. We have joined our European partners and many countries around the world saying that the ceasefire should be the beginning of a solution to the conflict,” Pompeo said.

“We watch the reporting of civilian deaths. We have watched Turkey begin to reinforce Azerbaijan. We have asked every international player to stay out of the region, not to continue to reinforce trouble,” the Secretary of State said.

“We are using our diplomatic toolkit, trying to achieve an outcome that leads to a ceasefire and an outcome that is a solution based on international law. We are focused on that, we are paying a great deal of attention to that,” he stated.