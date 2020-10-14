Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation at the initiative of the Turkish side, Kremlin said.

The situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed in detail. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of observing the humanitarian truce, an agreement on which was reached on October 10 in Moscow. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke in favor of stepping up the political process, in particular, based on the groundwork of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Russian President expressed serious concern over the participation of militants from the Middle East region in the hostilities. He emphasized the urgent for solidarity efforts in order to end the bloodshed as soon as possible and move to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

Putin voice hope that Turkey, as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, would make a constructive contribution to the de-escalation of the conflict.