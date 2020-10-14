Elected officials of Alfortville call for recognition of Artsakh by France

Elected officials of the French city of Alfortville mobilized in front of the National Assembly to demand the recognition of Artsakh by France.

Attending the rally were Isabelle Santiago, Departmental Councilor of the Alfortville, Mayor of Alfortville Luc Carvounas, Deputy Mayors Garo Khachikian, Saro Mardiryan and Deborah Zabounian.

Isabelle Santiago announced during the rally that she recognizes the Republic of Artsakh and that she will go there with a parliamentary mission next week.

Merci à Isabelle Santiago qui a annoncé à la tribune du CCAF devant l’assemblée nationale qu’elle reconnaissait la République d’#Artsakh et qu’elle se rendrait sur place dès la semaine prochaine avec une mission parlementaire.#RecognizeArtsakhRepublicNow pic.twitter.com/l8ZDNH94kd — Mardiryan Saro (@MardiryanS) October 13, 2020

The city council of Alfortville voted unanimously last week in favor of recognition of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsak) by France.

Alfortville will also provide exceptional financial assistance to the Armenian population of Artsakh.