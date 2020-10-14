Azerbaijan resumes military operations and artillery fire

During the night the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone has remained relatively stable, but tense, the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.

In several sections artillery battles of varying intensity continued. In the morning, violating the humanitarian ceasefire, the adversary resumed missile and artillery fire, intensively attacking in the north- eastern, northern and south-eastern sections.

Subdivisions of the Defense Army are undertaking appropriate measure along the entire front line to stop the offensive operations of the adversary, and are confidently carrying out the sacred mission of defending the borders of the homeland.