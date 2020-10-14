Armenians, elected officials urge France to recognize Artsakh

More than 6,000 Armenians, officials and lawmakers gathered in front of the French National Assembly to demand that France recognize Artsakh, condemn Turkey and prevent the entry of this country into the European Union., freelance journalist Jean Eckian informs.

“We do not want a new genocide!” said co-president of the Coordinating Council of the Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), Mourad Papazian.

Speakers praised the heroism of the Armenian fighters. Some of them will come to Yerevan and Stepanakert next week.

Attending the rally were also culture figures, including actor Simon Abakarian, musician André Manoukian, Nicolas and Cristina Aznavour, and Élise Boghossian from association EliseCar. Everyone supports and salutes the struggle of the people of Artsakh.