23 more Armenian servicemen confirmed killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the named of 23 servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

Volunteer Shahinyan Tigran Karlen, born in 1968

Arakelyan Samvel Levon, born in in 2001

Teroyan Pargev Karen, born in 1998

Adamyan Emil Hakoby born in 2001

Simikyan Arthur Mikayel, born in 2001

Tagvoryan Grigor Vahe, born in 1999

Yeghshatyan George Arthur, born in 2000

Reserve Shahbazyan Kamo Gevorg, born in 1979

Asatryan Vahagn Felix, born in 1977

Avetisyan Levon Armenak, born in 1990

Nersisyan Andranik in Manuel, born in 1990

Galeyan Armen Hayaser, born in 1985

Avanyan Gevorg Sergey, born in 1989

Reserve Nersisyan Martin Seryozha, born in 1991

Kirakosyan Aram Hamlet, born in 1979

Reserve Hovhannisyan Vazgen Martik, born in 1974

Reserve Nersesyan Garik Seryozha, born in 1978

Reserve Alaverdyan Gurgen Karo, born in 1995

Reserve Movsesyan Vardan Seryozha, born in 1983

Karapetyan Nikolay Armen, born in 2000

Manukyan Marat Karen, born in 2001

Sinanyan Narek Sergey, born in 1992

Asryan Serob Sarmen, born in 1998