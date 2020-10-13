Volunteer militia units to be involved in the defense of Artsakh Republic

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed the draft bill amending the Law on Defense of the Republic of Artsakh, which was unanimously adopted by the Parliament today.

It was submitted to the National Assembly on the President’s initiative and will regulate the participation of the volunteer militia units in the active defense of the Republic.

“The need for the adoption of the law stems from the current war situation, and aims to further strengthen the protection of our borders together with the Defense Army. Both Turkey and thousands of mercenary terrorists are taking part in the war unleashed against us by the enemy,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.

“At this crucial moment of the war for our homeland, I once again call on our people to unite and make every effort to achieve a final victory. The participation of each individual is crucial to breaking the Azerbaijani backbone and pushing them back beyond our borders,” he said.

“Make no mistake about it: We will win! we will ensure a future for the next generations in peace and security in our homeland. Let’s get to work,” he added.