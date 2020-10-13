Several thousand mercenary terrorists taking part in active military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan continues to grossly violate the humanitarian ceasefire, launching large-scale military operations along the entire frontline early in the morning, Artsakh President’s Spokesman Vahram Poghosyan informs.

Peaceful settlements also come under artillery attack. he said.

“Several thousand mercenary terrorists are taking part in the active military operations with the army units from the Azerbaijani side,” Pogosyan noted.

The Defense Army is fighting hard, trying to stop the enemy’s offensive operations.

“Every effort must be made to inflict great losses on the enemy armed to the teeth, in order to ensure victory in this patriotic war,” he added.