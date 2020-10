Robert, 13, was in a coma for five days after Azerbaijani shelling

Robert, 13, who was in a coma for five days, continues to be treated in the intensive care unit, the

On September 27, his family was forced to flee their home in Martakert, which was being shelled by Azerbaijani Forces. As they left, their car was hit by an Azerbaijani drone.

All members of his family suffered severe injuries, however Robert was the most critically wounded.