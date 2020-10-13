People of Artsakh fully determined to defend the security of their homeland – Defense Army

The large-scale war unleashed by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan on September 27 continues to this day, along with several violations by the Azerbaijani side of international humanitarian rights, international human rights law and norms and principles of customary international law (The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, the International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries, customary international law, etc.), Artsakh’s Defense Army said in a statement.

At the same time, it said, in order to cover up or justify its war crimes, as well as to prepare ground for launching new attacks on the civilian, peaceful population, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is resorting to a propaganda of misinformation, falsely accusing not only the military-political leadership of Artsakh, but also the Armenian authorities.

“The people of Artsakh are fully determined to defend the security of their homeland and their people, as well as to hold the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes and for turning our region into a hotbed of international terrorism,” the Defense Army stated.