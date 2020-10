One more Azerbaijani tank hit by Artsakh forces (video)

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Artsakh forces destroying another Azerbaijani tank.

According to the latest update, 173 Azerbaijani drones have been shot down; 16 helicopters and 18 planes have been destroyed.

A total of 522 units of armored vehicles and 4 TOS systems have also been struck by the Artsakh forces.