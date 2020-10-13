Italian Senator Matteo Salvini joins Armenian rally, calls on EU to take action

We must not forget the suffering and destruction experienced by a people close to us, Italian Senator, leader of the Lega Party Matteo Salvini said in a Facebook post.

The Senator joined an Armenian rally in Rome to express his support for “Armenians’ rights to existence and peace.”

“They were the first to feel the horror of genocide, and now being persecuted in Nagorno Karabakh.

“If the EU makes sense, defend these brothers, an outpost of European civilization in the Middle East and the Caucasus,” Senator Salvini said.