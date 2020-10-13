SocietyTopVideo

Hi, I am Artsakh, nice to meet you! (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 13, 2020, 13:21
The Academy Films presents video footage about the Republic of Artsakh.

I Am #Artsakh, nice to meet you!

Video Footage by Academy Films
Music by Cologne World Jazz Ensemble

