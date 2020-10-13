SocietyTop

France 24: With Karabakh conflict flaring up, Turkey’s Armenian community has become the target of threats

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 13, 2020, 19:31
Less than a minute

The historical Armenian community in Turkey generally remains low-key. However, with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict flaring up, its 70,000 members have been the target of threats and intimidation for several weeks, France 24 reports.

