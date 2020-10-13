SocietyTopVideo

Footage shows the damage caused to Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 13, 2020, 15:53
Footage by Pablo Gonsalez shows the damage caused to Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi, which came under Azerbaijani shelling last week.

Առանց մեկնաբանությանՍուրբ Ղազանչեցոց եկեղեցիՇուշի, ԱրցախՏեսանյութը` Պաբլո Գոնսալեսի

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Dienstag, 13. Oktober 2020
