Estonian Armenians rally for peace in Nagrono Karabakh

The Estonian Armenian community organized a march for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh. The procession began at the Estonian Congregation of St Gregory of the Armenian Apostolic Church and ended at Freedom Square, Delfi reports.

The purpose of the march was to call for re-establishment of peace in the region and for an end to terrorism and war crimes against Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Armenians are fighting for their right to live in their historic land, exercising their right to self-determination. The march also aims to call on humanity to speak up and act,” one of the participants said.