Armenia’s military industry working at full capacity

During these days of aggression by Azerbaijan and the courageous response of the Defense Army, the military industry is working at full capacity, says High-Tech Minister Hakob Arshakyan.

This includes everything from repairing damaged military machinery to manufacturing new attack and defense weapons, testing military equipment in battle conditions, and solving new problems.

“This is true also for the development of attack and reconnaissance drones. Working around the clock, many of these tasks are being achieved ahead of expected deadlines so that they become available to the armed forces as soon as possible,” Arshakyan said.