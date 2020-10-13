Today’s battles were the most fierce during the ongoing war, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing.

“Today, very heavy battles were fought in the northern direction, one of the worst battles of this war, during which the Armenian army proved that it is unbreakable. The Armenian soldiers, reservists and militia forces worked miracles today,” Hovhannisyan said.

Early in the morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched large-scale offensive operations along almost the entire length of the Artsakh border in at least three or four directions, especially the northern direction, where hot battles took place during the day, Hovhannisyan said.

“After extensive shelling, they launched a large-scale attack using armored vehicles. Today was one of the hottest battles during the whole war,” he said.

According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, having failed to register significant success during the past 14-15 days, the Azerbaijani Armed forces have chosen the strategy of undertaking quick infiltration attempt in different settlements near the frontline.

“They hold up the Azerbaijani flag in front of different buildings and take photos with a view of exerting psychological influence first of all on their own society and also our society,” he said.