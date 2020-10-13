Armenian PM briefs his Dutch counterpart on Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

The Armenian Prime Minister briefed his counterpart on the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression and on the ongoing hostilities in Artsakh. He called Mark Rutte’s attention to Azerbaijan’s failure to observe the humanitarian ceasefire announced on October 10, 2020.



The Prime Minister of the Netherlands stressed the need for respect of the ceasefire and resumption of the peace process.

In the context of the settlement of the conflict, the Prime Minister of Armenia reaffirmed the importance of ensuring equality of nations and unimpeded exercise of their right to self-determination.