10 servicemen wrongly listed among the killed are alive – Artsakh MoD

The list of killed servicemen published on October 12 and 13 contained a number of inaccuracies, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.

In particular, Ministry has published the names of ten servicemen, who were wrongly listed along the killed, but are alive: Arthur Aramayis Arakelyan, Hakob Khachatur Hakobyan, Zarzand Hovhannes Barseghyan, Vahram Vachagan Hovhannisyan, Ghevorg Manvel Manukyan, Armen Zaven Amirjanyan, Ishkhan Rafik Aslanyan, Misak Hakob Safaryan, Hayk Ararat Hakobyan, as well as Arthur Minas Hakobyan.

The Ministry apologizes to everyone.