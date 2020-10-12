Prime Minister meets with representatives of extra-parliamentary political forces

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today hosted several representatives of extra-parliamentary political forces in the Office of Government.



The Premier referred to the situation established due to the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan with the direct support of Turkey, the steps and measures taken by the Armenian government, including the ones underway in the diplomatic sphere. The Prime Minister answered a number of questions.

The representatives of extra-parliamentary forces expressed their views and suggestions on further action to fight against the aggressors.

The speakers welcomed the idea of holding an exchange of views in such a format. They agreed in that meetings like this might be held in the future as well, depending on the situation.