Operation under way to destroy the remaining elements of the commando raiders in Hadrut

Azerbaijani media reported firing artillery at the Defense Army units retreating in the direction of the Red Market, causing heavy casualties.

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry refutes the reports, saying that “the Azeri propaganda machine, true to form, distorts the truth, in an attempt to turn Aliyev’s obvious lie about capturing Hardut into a reality.”

The Defense Army continues to confidently carry out its mission across the entire front line. Meanwhile, the Defense Army has been successfully haling attempted Azerbaijani assaults in violation of the agreement on humanitarian truce.

The operation to hunt down and destroy the remaining elements of the commando raiders in the Hadrut area is under way. The Defense Army continues to exert its full control over the battlefield.