Israeli organization files lawsuit, demanding to stop arms supply to Azerbaijan

Israeli organization “Lev Yehudi” (Jewish Heart) has filed a lawsuit with the Israeli Supreme Court demanding to immediately stop the supply of arms to Azerbaijan, blogger Alexander Lapshin informs.

According to him, all leading media in Israel have been writing about this yesterday and today.

The lawsuit was filed against Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Ministry of Defense, Rachel Hen.

“The claim is justified by the fact that today Azerbaijan has turned into a base of terrorists imported from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, as well as the fact that the genocide of the Armenian population is taking place in Karabakh and Israel is indirectly connected with this,” Lapshin writes.