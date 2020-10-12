Greek Film Festival dedicates screening to Armenia

A Greek Film Festival has dedicated a special screening “in solidarity with Armenian brothers and sisters,” Greek City Times reports.

“Tonight, the Greek Peloponnisos Doc Festival will be holding a special encore screening of our Women of 1915 in Kalamata, Greece in solidarity with the people of Artsakh and Armenia,” Bared Maronian said from his Facebook account.

Beirut-born Maronian is the film director of Women of 1915 and Orphans of the Genocide.

In an act of solidarity, the Peloponnisos Documentary Film Festival held a special encore screening of his 2016 released Women of 1915.

“Here is what the Executive Director, Gina Petropoulou wrote to me,” Maronian said on Facebook.

“Greek and Armenian history has always been intertwined. Our cultures, history and religion have always been a common ground for our relationship. As a human rights advocate film festival, we couldn’t possibly overlook the tragedy that is happening now in Armenia. We are in solidarity with our Armenian brothers and sisters and we will not stop spreading the word of injustice for them,” he quoted Petropoulou as writing to him.

“Thank you Gina!” his Facebook comment concluded.

The gesture comes amid ongoing Turkish-backed Azerbaijani violence against Artsakh.