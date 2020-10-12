Funds raised by Hayastan Fund exceed $100 million

As of October 12, more than $100 million has been raised within the framework of the “We Are Our Borders” fundraising campaign initiated by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
As a result of the nationwide unique mobilization, hundreds of donations are made every minute on the Fund’s website.
Below are the ways to make a donation:
- You can join the Foundation’s online fundraising campaign at www.himnadram.org, as well as by making international transfers through the accounts listed on the website
- Donate 1,000 AMD by sending an SMS to 8000 short number, which is valid for the subscribers of all operators in Armenia
- Via TelCell, EasyPay, iDram, ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank online, ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank online systems
- Paypal to [email protected] payment address.